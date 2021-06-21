ALMOST 500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Wales in the past two days, according to Public Health Wales.

484 new cases have been recorded across Wales, with 47 of these in Gwent.

12 of the cases were recorded in Caerphilly, with 10 in Torfaen, nine in both Newport and Monmouthshire, and seven in Blaenau Gwent.

Blaenau Gwent remains one of only two local authorities in Wales - along with Merthyr Tydfil - to have a case rate below 10 - now standing at 7.2 per 100,000 people, up to June 16.

Torfaen's case rate is the second lowest in Gwent (11.7 per 100,000 people) while Newport (12.3 per 100,000 people), Caerphilly (16 per 100,000 people) and Monmouthshire (19 per 100,000 people) are also all below the Welsh case rate of 29 per 100,000 people.

Conwy has the highest case rate in Wales (91.3 per 100,000 people) with Denbighshire (77.3), Flintshire (73.7) and Wrexham (47.8) the other worst affected areas.

No further deaths were recorded across all of Wales - meaning no deaths have been recorded in more than a week.

The test positivity rate across Wales is now 2.6 per cent - across the seven days up to June 16. In Gwent, Monmouthshire's positivity rate is the highest - at two per cent - while Blaenau Gwent and Newport recorded rates of 0.8 per cent - which is the joint lowest in Wales.

The locations of the new cases reported today are:

Flintshire: 70

Cardiff: 56

Swansea: 48

Conwy: 27

Pembrokeshire: 26

Denbighshire: 24

Vale of Glamorgan: 21

Gwynedd: 20

Wrexham: 20

Carmarthenshire: 17

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 14

Neath Port Talbot: 13

Caerphilly: 12

Ceredigion: 11

Powys: 11

Torfaen: 10

Monmouthshire: 9

Newport: 9

Blaenau Gwent: 7

Bridgend: 5

Anglesey: 2

Merthyr Tydfil: 1

Unknown location: 7

Resident outside of Wales: 44