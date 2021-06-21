A £500,000 project improving sewage works and reducing flood risk in Bishton is to begin soon.

Welsh Water is beginning the work, which will involve cleaning and relining sections of the sewer pipe that runs through the community east of Newport, on Monday, July 5.

The organisation says the work will will improve the way the network performs during heavy rain and reduce the risk of flooding.

This first phase will involve cleaning sections of the sewer pipe and will take approximately one month to complete.

From Monday, July 12, there will be a road closure on a small section of the main road that runs through Bishton until the first phase is complete.

During this time, access for residents will be maintained and a diversion route will be clearly signposted.

The second phase will begin during the first week of September and will consist of relining sections of the sewer pipe.

It is thought that this section of work will take approximately one month to complete.

The same road closure from the first phase will be back in force for the duration of the second phase.

Project manager, Sonny Wall, said: “As a company, we are committed to ensuring we provide an effective wastewater system which gives customers a first-class service and protects our valuable environment.

“Our work in Bishton reflects our commitment to reinvest profits for the benefit of customers and the environment.

“We always want to make sure our customers know what we are doing when we are working in their community, so we have written to residents to tell them about the work and updated the In Your Area section of our website with the latest information.

“We appreciate that this kind of work can sometimes cause inconvenience for our customers, but we will do all we can to keep this to a minimum and would like to thank people for bearing with us whilst we undertake this essential work”.

The company is set to invest £1.8 billion between 2020-2025 in its water and sewerage network, which includes most of Wales, Deeside and Herefordshire.