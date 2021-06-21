A NEWPORT man has been jailed for a year after admitting to a firearms offence and assault.
Gary Ansen, 40, of Alicia Crescent, assaulted a woman on July 3 last year in Newport. He had brought an air rifle with him to the altercation.
Ansen pleaded guilty to assault by beating and possessing an air gun with intent to cause fear of violence.
At Newport Crown Court on Friday, Judge Daniel Williams jailed Ansen for 12 months and made an order for the depravity of the air rifle.
Ansen was also ordered to pay a £156 surcharge.
Roger Griffiths appeared for the prosecution, while Gareth Williams appeared on behalf of the defendant.