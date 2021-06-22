A DRUG dealer from Blaenau Gwent has been punished for Class-A drug supply offence.
Bobby Hunt, 19, of Ty Annog, Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale, was charged with possession with intent to supply of MDMA and possession of cannabis or cannabis resin.
He appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday after being found guilty at Cardiff Magistrates Court.
He was sentenced to a total of 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out 19 sessions of a Thinking and Skills programme and 22 days of a rehabilitation activity.
MORE NEWS:
- A great big hello to these Gwent bundles of joy
- Workers at major South Wales employer walking out over Covid safety row
- Green Gathering to return to Chepstow - here's what festival-goers can expect
He is also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 within three months.