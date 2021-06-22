JUST three areas in Gwent have a coronavirus rate of more than 50 over the last week.
New Tredegar and Darran Valley, in Caerphilly, has the highest rate across Gwent in the last seven days.
Six new cases were confirmed in the area between June 10 and June 16, a rate of 81.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Monmouth and Wyesham, in Monmouthshire, had a rate of 62.1 in the same period, after seven new cases were confirmed.
While, there were four new cases in Llantarnam and Oakfield, in Torfaen, leaving the area with a case rate of 53.6.
Nowhere in Newport has a rate above 50, with Pye Corner and Graig having the highest rate of 47.5 after three new cases were identified.
However, only Blaenau Gwent has currently suppressed the virus in Gwent, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales, with no area recording more than two new cases in a week.
This is the coronavirus rate and number of new cases where you live:
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.
- Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
- Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: six new cases; a rate of 81.9 per 100,000 people.
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 36 per 100,000 people.
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 49.4 per 100,000 people.
- St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 20 per 100,000 people.
- Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 19 per 100,000 people.
- Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 39 per 100,000 people.
- Risca East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Abergavenny North: fewer than two cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 35 per 100,000 people.
- Monmouth and Wyesham: seven new cases; a rate of fewer than 62.1 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: four new cases; a rate of 47.1 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Newport
- Marshfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Bettws: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Malpas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Caerleon: three new cases; a rate of 38.6 per 100,000 people.
- Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Pye Corner and Graig: three new cases; a rate of 47.5 per 100,000 people.
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Pill and Docks: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Stow Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.
- Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Victoria and Somerton: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 17 per 100,000 people.
- Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Maindee: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Abersychan: three new cases; a rate of 40.5 per 100,000 people.
- Trefethin and Penygarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontypool: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- New Inn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 34 per 100,000 people.
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: four new cases; a rate of 53.6 per 100,000 people.
- Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.