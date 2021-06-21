A WOMAN would have "loved every minute" of a dance challenge held in her memory.

This morning a group of dancers took to Barry Island to perform the Jerusalema Dance challenge - a special dance reel to the song Jerusalema which has been performed all across the globe - in memory of Lesley Francis who lost her battle with cancer.

Ms Francis was a member of ladies only HydroFitness gym and a friend of gym manager, Anna Prince, who helped organise the event.

Despite grey skies people still took to the beach wearing Lesley's favourite colours - blue and white - and danced on the sand, led by Lesley's son Nick.

"Lesley would have loved every minute of it," said Ms Prince.

"Everyone seemed to have fun and really enjoy it - Lesley would have loved the fuss and being on the beach. She loved to dance and she loved the song."

You can watch the challenge here.

People gathered on Barry Island to take part or watch, including Jane Hutt who praised the "fantastic support" and people collecting money for Marie Curie.

Corporate and Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie Wales, Charli Thomas, said it was "lovely" to see in person events again and the challenge was in memory of Lesley "who loved this dance".

A fundraising page is aiming to raise £500 for Marie Curie in memory of Lesley.

It was already raised more than £300 with cash donations – given through the gym and at the event – still coming in.

“I’m not sure how much was raised for Marie Curie,” said Ms Prince.

“But once we know we will be sure to update everyone.”