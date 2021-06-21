THERE is concern for a missing teenager’s welfare.
Harri Stone, 17, was last seen at midnight on Sunday, June 20. He is from the Whitchurch area of Cardiff.
South Wales Police are concerned for his wellbeing and would like anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or may have seen him to get in touch with them.
Anyone with any information is asked to use the reference 2100216900.
South Wales Police can be contacted through 101, via message on Facebook and Twitter. They can also be contacted through email on PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk and online through https://bit.ly/SWPReportOnline