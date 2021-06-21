THREE of the four Gwent councils who have schools named in the Everyone’s Invited sexual harassment in schools report have issued statements condemning sexual harassment and giving information on what they have done to ensure pupils are kept safe.

Fifteen schools from the region were named in the report – which allowed pupils to anonymously submit their stories of sexual harassment and rape culture. They provided the name of the school it happened in and all schools in the UK who were mentioned by pupils were listed in the report.

Torfaen had one school named – West Monmouth School in Pontypool. A spokesman for Torfaen Council said: “Every Torfaen school has a safeguarding lead to ensure everyone understands sexual harassment and abuse is unacceptable, to respond to any incidents and to ensure pupils are supported appropriately.

“We encourage children and young people to report any concerns they have to a member of staff.

“Torfaen Council supports any actions taken by the Welsh Government to reinforce the message that sexual harassment or abuse is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.”

Caerphilly has four schools named on the list – Blackwood Comprehensive School, Hendre Junior School, Oakdale Comprehensive School and St Martin’s School.

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “Sexual harassment or abuse is unacceptable and should never be tolerated. Schools in the Caerphilly county borough have a designated safeguarding lead who ensures there is a preventative approach to sexual harassment and violence.

“They will also respond to any incidents, ensuring pupils are supported appropriately. We encourage children and young people to report any concerns they have to a member of staff.

“We will continue to educate on this to ensure that the whole school community understands that sexual harassment and abuse is unacceptable.”

MORE NEWS:

There were two schools named from the Newport area – Bassaleg School and Lliswerry Primary School. A spokesman for Newport City Council said: “Sexual harassment or abuse is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

“Every Newport school has a designated safeguarding lead who ensures there is a preventative approach to sexual harassment and violence, and will respond to any incidents, ensuring pupils are supported appropriately.

“We encourage children and young people to report any concerns they have to a member of staff. We will continue to educate on this to ensure that the whole school community understands that sexual harassment and abuse is unacceptable.”

Monmouthshire had seven schools on the list – Caldicot Comprehensive School, Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls, King Henry VIII, Monmouth Comprehensive School, Monmouth School for Girls and Monmouth School for Boys. Monmouthshire County Council have been contacted for comment.

Jeremy Miles, the education minister for the Welsh Government said in a statement that he would be contacting all councils and schools in Wales to ensure that they have a designated safeguarding lead as well as implementing a number of educational tools.

If you or anyone you know are experiencing or are concerned about sexual harassment in schools, here are some helplines you can contact.

Childline Cymru: 0800 1111, www.childline.org.uk/get-support/

Live Fear Free: 0808 80 10 800, https://gov.wales/live-fear-free

MEIC: 0808 80 23 456, https://www.meiccymru.org/