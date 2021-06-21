PEOPLE with Motor Neuron Disease should have their benefits assessed differently according to Islwyn MP Chris Evans.

Mr Evans, who is the vice chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for MND, was speaking on Global MND Awareness Day – Monday, June 21.

The Labour MP said: “It is simply not good enough, it is within ministers powers to change this with the stroke of a pen, for them to fail to do so shows a complete lack of understanding of those who suffer with MND and the impact this has on their lives and their families.”

Only half of people diagnosed with MND can claim for benefits under the PIP special rules because of the six-month life expectancy rule. The other half will have to go through the usual procedure despite having a life-changing, life-threatening disease.

The disease affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time. It is life shortening and there is no cure. The disease itself affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord which tell your muscles what to do.

It can affect adults of any age but is more likely to affect people over 50. Some people are able to live for years with the disease, while others could live for a matter of months.

What are some of the early symptoms of MND?

• weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip or find it harder to climb stairs.

• slurred speech, which may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods.

• a weak grip – you might drop things or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons.

• muscle cramps and twitches.

• weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time.

• difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations.