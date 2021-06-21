A MAN was charged with indecent exposure on Barry Island as part of Operation Elstree.

Operation Elstree involves South Wales Police ensuring that coastal areas – including Barry Island, Penarth, Cardiff Bay, and the Heritage Coastline stretch between Rhoose Point and Ogmore-by-Sea - remain safe.

The operation involves South Wales Police working with partners to proactively patrol areas to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, plus keep the community safe.

South Wales Police recently arrested and charged a 67-year-old man with indecent exposure.

Officers monitoring Barry Island CCTV noticed three young children drifting out to sea on airbeds, so alerted RNLI who brought the youngsters to safey.

During that weekend, South Wales Police also reunited 13 lost children with their parents, carried out 33 stop searches – seizing cannabis – and issued numerous parking enforcement notices.

32 parking obstruction tickets were issued by police officers in Barry Island, Southerndown and Ogmore-By-Sea, while Vale of Glamorgan council staff - working in partnership with officers - issued approximately 60 additional tickets.

Problem parking continues to be a concern in all resorts.

Chief Inspector Bella Rees, from South Wales Police, said: "It is understandable that everyone is keen to make the most of the good weather and visit our beautiful coastal areas but we would ask visitors to please be considerate of how they park and ensure there is enough space for emergency vehicles to pass.

"Fire engines in particular are larger than cars and need more room to turn corners so please avoid parking too close to junctions.

"Every second counts when emergency services are responding to a 999 call so please park responsibly and legally."

Recent weekends have been largely good natured but Section 35 notices in Barry Island and Ogmore-by-Sea give officers the power to move people on if they are acting in an anti-social manner.

Operation Elstree was launched in May and will run until September.