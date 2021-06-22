A GWENT household waste recycling centre has been shortlisted for a national award.

Newport City Council’s household waste recycling centre is one of three across the UK – the only one from Wales – that has been shortlisted for the civic amenity site of the year award at the Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.

The centre has had a busy year and benefitted from a refreshed layout, improved waste separation measures and a new booking system.

There has been an increase in the recycling rate at the centre to 90 per cent for 2020/21 – up from 65 per cent in 2019/20.

Cllr Roger Jeavons, deputy leader of Newport City Council, took a tour of the centre with Ruth Jones MP. He said: “It’s fantastic to see our household waste recycling centre being recognised on a national level.

“The changes we made to the site last year have improved visitors’ experience, and our increased recycling rate indicates that those changes have made a lasting positive impact.

“It’s been great to show Ruth around the centre today: Hopefully next time she visits we will have an award to display.”

Mrs Jones said: “It was so good to be able to meet the deputy leader of the council, Roger Jeavons, and the staff working so hard at the centre.

“It was great to see the new ways of working, which are keeping the public and staff safe and still increasing recycling rates.

“They were really innovative ways of working, and it was great to see the team working to well together.”

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on Thursday, July 1.