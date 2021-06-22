THERE will be closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.

The M4 will be closed around Newport, and there will also be closures at various points along the A465, as well as on the M48 and A449.

Overnight closures will hit a number of roads across the region this week.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 eastbound, junction 28: Maintenance work will close the eastbound carriageway for the M4 at junction 28 for Tredegar Park this week. Overnight closures will take place between 8pm and 6am until Saturday morning.

A449 northbound: The A449 northbound will be closed overnight between the M4 at junction 24 for Coldra and Raglan. Closures will allow maintenance work to take place and will occur between 8pm and 6am until Saturday morning.

A465 eastbound: Overnight closures will take place between Abergavenny and Gilwern on the eastbound carriageway of the A465 this week. Maintenance work will close the road between 8pm and 6am until Friday morning.

MORE NEWS:

M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: Those travelling to England this weekend will need to take the M4 as the M48 Severn Crossing will close overnight. Starting on Friday evening and ending on Monday morning, the M48 will be closed eastbound between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust. Maintenance work will be carried out on the road between 7pm and 6am each day.

M4 westbound, junction 25A: There will be disruption on the M4 on Saturday night due to a road closure at junction 25A for Grove Park. Maintenance work will take place on the westbound carriageway between 10pm Saturday night and 6am Sunday morning.

A465 both directions: The A465 will be closed between Neath and Gilwern this weekend. The road will close in both directions from 7am on Saturday to allow maintenance work to take place. It will reopen on Monday at 6am.