A MAN has been charged with robbery after an incident in Newport.
Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, in Canal Parade on June 13.
A man had his silver bracelet taken at around 3.20pm on Sunday.
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident. Picture: Gwent Police
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for a potential witness to come forward following a robbery that occurred in the Newport area on Sunday, June 13.
"It happened on Canal Parade at approximately 3.20pm.
"A man was approached by another man and a silver bracelet was taken."
A man has since been charged with robbery, but police want to speak to another man who may be a potential witness to the incident.
The police spokesman added: "A 38-year-old man from Newport has been charged with robbery, and appeared in Court on June 16.
"We'd like to speak with the man pictured, who was cycling in the area at the time.
"If this is you or you can help us, please call 101, or message us quoting reference 2100206999."
