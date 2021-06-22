MEGHAN Markle is reportedly preparing for a “brutal showdown” with Buckingham Palace over bullying allegations.

Royal insiders are reporting that the Duchess of Sussex is preparing to for a standoff with the palace.

Meghan has faced bullying accusations since March.

“At least 10” former royal staff members are keen to share their stories, according to reports in The Mirror.

A source close to the inquiry told The Mirror: "The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between the Duchess of Sussex who is understood to be disputing all allegations labelled against her.

MORE NEWS:

"The Palace is taking each and every allegation very seriously and wants to get to the truth of the matter and ensure those speaking up deserve to be heard.

"But Meghan is adamant the staff were not up to their job and could not deal with the pressure of working for her and understanding how she wanted things to run."

The review could be delayed until 2022 amid a difficult year for the Royal Family.

The monarchy have had to deal with a number of claims from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which started with the long-awaited Oprah Winfrey interview in March, around the same time bullying allegation emerged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family of four after the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana - a nod to Her Majesty The Queen and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry said it was a “very special time” and described the baby girl as “more than we could have ever imagined”.

Lili, a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at 11.40am on Friday June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing in at 7lb 11oz.