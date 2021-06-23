THE PARENTS of a baby who needed to be airlifted home after being born more than a month early while they were camping in Cornwall have come up with a generous way to celebrate her first birthday.

Mum Lucy Griffin, from Abercarn, was still six weeks away from her due date in July last year when she took her children Riley and Millie, six and three at the time, to Cornwall for a camping holiday. There they would meet up with dad Andy, who had been working in the area.

But when they arrived at the campsite Mrs Griffin realised her waters had broken, and was rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Once little Jorgie arrived she was taken straight to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and, after a week, the Wales Air Ambulance agreed to transport her to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, while Mr Griffin drove his wife to meet them there.

Jorgie Griffin. Picture: Griffin family

One year on, Jorgie will celebrate her birthday on Thursday, July 8, and her parents have come up with a way to give back to the Wales Air Ambulance for their support in the first weeks of her life.

Mrs Griffin said: “This year we will not be giving Jorgie any gifts for her first birthday - instead we will be donating to the charity, and we are kindly asking our family and friends to do the same.

“It is a big decision deciding not to give her any presents on her birthday but it’s worth it.

“We are doing this because Jorgie already has the best gift she could ever wish for and that is life, thanks to the input of the Wales Air Ambulance; she doesn’t need material things to prove and show she is loved.

“I’ll never be able to give enough or get enough donations to show my gratitude to the Wales Air Ambulance.”

In her short life, Jorgie has had a rough ride including battling sepsis, jaundice and developing a dairy intolerance. Despite her difficult start to life, she is thriving and has met all her milestones.

At nearly a year old Jorgie’s parents think it won’t be long before she takes her first steps.

Jorgie’s aunt, Kelly Griffin, said: “We will be forever grateful for everything they did for Jorgie and she may not have been able to celebrate her first birthday without them.

“Presents are only material things, all she needs is love and we all have buckets of that to give her. She is a precious gift.”

Jorgie Griffin. Picture: Griffin family

The fundraiser hit its £200 target in just five days, so Jorgie’s parents upped the target to £300 and will donate the £100 they would’ve normally have spent on her birthday presents to the charity on her first birthday.

Mark Stevens, fundraising manager for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: “Happy first birthday to Jorgie.

“We are touched to hear her family have chosen to ask for donations in lieu of presents for her special birthday.

“Is it lovely to hear that from the tiny baby that the Children’s Wales Air Ambulance transferred back to Wales that she’s now thriving and nearly walking one-year-old.

“We wish her a happy and healthy future.”

More information, including how to donate, can be found at walesairambulance.com.