A GWENT man has been found dead after going missing on Sunday.
Richard 'Sebo' Seabourne was reported missing from Newquay on the weekend.
The 46-year-old was last seen at White Cross Caravan Park in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they had found the body of a man last night.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: "The body of a man has been located in woods near Newquay last night, Monday, June 21.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
"Formal identification is due to take place.
"The family of Richard 'Sebo' Seabourne, 46, from Gwent, who was reported missing from the Newquay area on Sunday 20 June, have been made aware."