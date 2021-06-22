TWO thieves who stole and torched a coach and a minibus worth more than £100,000 walked free from court after it took police four years to bring them to justice.

Brandon Jones, 24, and Robert Thomas, 22, broke into family firm Bradford's Minibus & Coach Hire in Aberbargoed in October 2017, prosecutor Nik Strobl said.

They each drove a 29-seater Mercedes bus and £13,000 Ford Transit minibus away before they destroyed them after setting the vehicles on fire in nearby Penpedairheol.

The Ford Transit which was torched was worth £13,000. Picture: Bradford's Minibus & Coach Hire

Despite detectives having DNA evidence and a confession from one of the defendants, they were not brought to court until last month.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins slammed Gwent Police and told of how he had written to Chief Constable Pam Kelly demanding an explanation.

He said he had received a letter back which described a "catalogue of errors" in the inquiry.

The judge added: "The sentences I am about to pass are exceptional and they follow the unusual circumstances brought about because of the inordinate and unconscionable delay in bringing these matters before the courts.

“I've had a letter setting out a catalogue of errors in this investigation and I stress none of that is (the defendants') fault."

In a victim impact statement read out to the court by Mr Strobl, Mr Bradford said: "I have owned the business for 19 years and I have built it up from scratch.

“This has had a massive effect on the business having lost more than £100,000 worth of vehicles and the rental income.

"Because the keys were left in the vehicles the insurance company did not pay and as they were leased we continue having to pay £2,000 a month for those vehicles.

“The business went from a place of strength to surviving month to month."

Jones, of Heol Pencarreg, Bargoed, and Thomas, of Heolddu Road, Bargoed, both admitted arson and aggravated vehicle taking.

John Allchurch, for Jones, said his client was now a full-time carer.

Kevib Seal, for Thomas, said: “This was a moment of madness from a young man years ago.

“His life has been completely turned around now.

“He is now a father, he’s in employment and has stability in his life.”

Judge Jenkins told the defendants: “This was a wicked thing to do. It has caused Mr Bradford anxiety and stress.”

They were both jailed for 20 months, suspended for 18 months.

The duo were also ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

They must each pay £250 in costs and a surcharge and were disqualified from driving for 12 months.