A NEWPORT woman has blamed overflowing bins for rats “invading” her garden.

Jennifer Dawson is concerned about a bin on Lliswerry Road, which runs parallel to Henrywood Close, which she says hasn’t been emptied for three weeks – attracting rats to the area, creating a bad smell, and making the area unsightly.

But, the issue is reportedly being dealt with by Newport City Homes.

Picture: Jennifer Dawson

Ms Dawson said: “It’s not acceptable. I live near the bin, and I’ve had rats in my garden - my dogs chase them and I'm worried they'll get bitten or injured.

“I stopped feeding the birds a few years ago to avoid rats and now my garden is being invaded by them. It’s absolutely awful.

"It's been left for three weeks - with people dumping their household waste and food in there - and it stinks. Seagulls have ripped up bags and gotten food everywhere.

"Children have to walk past this on their way to and from school; it's disgraceful. People visiting the area will think 'look at the state of this place'."

Picture: Jennifer Dawson

OTHER NEWS:

Although her main concern was the Lliswerry Road bin, which she lives nearby, she mentioned that other bins in the area - including one on Arthur Bliss Road are in need of an empty.

Picture: Jennifer Dawson

She recently raised the issue with Councillor Debbie Harvey, who represents the Alway ward and immediately reported it to Newport City Homes.

Cllr Harvey said: "As soon as Ms Dawson reported it to me I reported it to Newport City Homes who are dealing with the issue.

"Newport City Homes are aware the bins are full and are due to empty all the bins in the area.

Picture: Jennifer Dawson

"To be fair they [Newport City Homes] have been up to their eyeballs and have been working across the whole of our ward."

Newport City Homes have been contacted for comment.