EBBW Vale artist Nathan Wyburn will be joining a host of celebrities on a fundraising walk for charity.

He will be joining Carol Vorderman, who will act as team captain for the celebrities, and former Welsh and British and Irish Lions scrum half Sir Gareth Edwards and his wife Maureen, former Welsh international winger Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas, rugby presenter, author Ross Harries and magician Adam Reeves.

Mr Wyburn said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be part of it. I grew up with Adam Reeves who is on my team and I’m good mates with Gareth Thomas as well through previous work together.

“It should be really fun. I enjoy walking anyway, that’s my thing I do to destress and when I’m not feeling particularly creative, I go on a long walk. This is going to be great. There’s so many incredible names involved and its going for an amazing cause so to put my name and profile to an amazing charity is a nice thing to do.”

They will be taking on 26 miles throughout July as part of The Big Walk for Prostate Cymru, raising funds and awareness of prostate cancer.

Also joining the celebrity team is actors Steve Speirs, Callum Howells, Nathan Sussex, Marc Antolin, Steffan Rhodri and Dafydd Hywel, comedians Mike Bubbins and Owen Money, actresses Melanie Walters, Caroline Sheen and Di Botcher, gardener Terry Walton and nature presenter Iolo Williams.

Weather presenters Ruth Dodsworth, Sian Lloyd, Derek Brockway, Chris Jones and Kelsey Redmore, former rugby players Scott Quinnell and Glenn Webbe, actors Richard Harrington, Julian Lewis Jones, Mark Lewis Jones and Owen Teale and actress Sue Roderick, former Olympic athlete Jamie Baulch and Paralympic athlete Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson, rugby coaches Phil Davies and Rupert Moon, Senedd Member Huw Irranca-Davies, rugby commentator Eddie Butler, musicians Mark Woolfe and Ela Hughes, broadcasters Behnaz Akhgar, Claire Summers, Lucy Owen and radio presenter Eleri Sion and Gogglebox’s Dave and Shirley and photographer Maxine Evans are also taking part.

More than 500 people are already signed up to join the walk – which can be done anywhere and, in any way, so you can do one big walk or a number of smaller chunks.

To find out more, sign up or donate, visit https://www.prostatecymru.com/the-big-walk/home/