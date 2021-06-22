ANIMAL lovers are wanted to help Gwent Police - by ensuring their police dogs are well looked after.
Gwent police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, wants members of the public to volunteer as animal welfare visitors.
Their role is to make regular visits to police dogs to ensure that high levels of animal welfare are met.
Candidates will need to:
- Arrange visits to police dogs, including to Waterton kennels in the South Wales Police area, with fellow animal welfare visitors in line with an agreed programme of visits.
- Carry out visits to police dogs in line with the scheme guidelines and training.
- Attend meetings of the Animal Welfare Scheme.
- Attend training sessions as appropriate.
- Keep the scheme administrator and fellow animal welfare visitors informed of any problems with scheduled welfare visits.
- Check on the condition of police dogs in line with the Five Freedoms of animal welfare.
- Discuss with the police officers or staff any concerns relating to the police dogs.
- Complete and return relevant report forms to the scheme administrator, ensuring that all information is recorded correctly and concisely.
- Complete and submit expenses claims promptly and in accordance with the scheme guidelines.
- Observe health and safety requirements and to take reasonable care when conducting visits.
- Carry out all duties in accordance with the Animal Welfare Scheme guidelines.
The animal welfare visitors scheme was set up after the death of a police dog in Essex in 1997.
Mr Cuthbert said: "Our animal welfare visitors play a crucial role in ensuring that Gwent's police dogs are kept to the highest standards, and that their physical and emotional wellbeing is looked after.
"This is a valuable role that allows volunteers to make a contribution to both animal welfare and policing in Gwent, and I would urge anyone who is interested to get in touch and find out more."
To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.gwent.pcc.police.uk/en/about-us/vacancies/