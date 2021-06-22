TORFAEN council has passed a motion to better protect both animals and the vulnerable from the impact of fireworks.

Cllr Janet Jones brought forward the motion, which called on the council to support the RSPCA and ensure all public firework displays are advertised in advance.

It also called on the council to promote an awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks and encourage local suppliers to stock quieter fireworks.

The motion says: “In supporting this motion and the Bang Out of Order Campaign it is to be hoped that measures will go some way to mitigating the devastating impact of fireworks on animals, the vulnerable and elderly residents in our communities as well as highlighting the council’s support for animal welfare.”

The motion was backed by the councillors.

Cllr Kelly Preston said she was “fully and wholly supportive” of the motion.

She said: “As a dog owner and an animal lover I know too well the impact fireworks can have on them.”

Background to the motion says on average 400 calls are made to the RSPCA annual regarding the use of fireworks. 62 per cent of these relate to the effects they have on animals by the noise and flashing bright lights.

The report says: “2020 saw an increase of approximately 12 per cent in private firework displays in predominantly residential areas where not only were pets and wildlife affected but also vulnerable and elderly residents, which resulted in added pressure on the NHS, police and fire service.”

The council will also write to the Welsh Government to encourage them to mitigate against any negative impacts on both animals and residents due to fireworks.

The council will call for legislation limiting the maximum noise level of fireworks to 90 decibels – about the volume of a lawn mower – for those sold to public for displays