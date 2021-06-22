AN INVESTIGATION has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the death of a man in Cardiff.

South Wales Police has said the death in the early hours of Saturday, June 19, “appears” to be a medical episode “with no suspicious circumstances”.

It has not been confirmed what contact there had been between the man and the police before, or at the time of his death. He died at the scene, understood to be in a street, near his home in Pentwyn.

The IOPC, which oversees complaints against the police, and has the power to investigate forces and officers, has confirmed it has launched an independent investigation following the man’s death.

His next of kin have been informed of the death, but he is yet to be formally identified or named. Police say he is believed to be a 30-year-old local man.

South Wales Police has said it cannot provide further information about the circumstances of the death, at this stage, or of its contact with the man, due to the referral to the IOPC.

The force said emergency services attended at Glyn Collen, in the Pentwyn area in the east of the city, at around 1am on Saturday.

A police statement, said: “South Wales Police can confirm the sudden death of a man in Pentywn, Cardiff, during the early hours (of Saturday, June 19).

“Emergency services were called to Glyn Collen at around 1am.

“The man has not yet been formally identified but he is believed to be a 30-year-old local man. Next of kin have been informed.

“At this stage, his death appears to be a medical episode with no suspicious circumstances.”

It added police cordons were in place while enquiries continued.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct has started an independent investigation following the death of a man in Pentywn, Cardiff.

“We received a referral from the South Wales Police after officers responded to reports that a man was present in the area at 1am on Saturday 19 June.

“Paramedics were called to Glyn Collen but the man sadly died at the scene.

“IOPC investigators were sent to the post incident procedures and are carrying out an assessment of the circumstances and available information.”

South Wales Police says anyone who witnessed the incident in Pentwyn on Saturday, June 19, or has any information in relation to it, should contact 101.