BUSINESSES and employers are being urged to celebrate our Armed Forces Reservists.
Today, June 23, Reservists are celebrated with their own Reserves Day and Islwyn MP Chris Evans believes that despite their importance, they are often overlooked.
Mr Evans said: “The valuable contribution Reservists make often goes unrecognised.” The contribution of the Reservists – who make up around one sixth of the Armed Forces – include security of our nation, medical speciality and cyber specialists.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many Reservists have been deployed to provide medical and logistical support against the virus.
There are currently around 30,000 Reservists in the UK – including former full-time military personnel.
Mr Evans said: “Reserves give up their spare time and balance civilian and military careers to ensure that they are ready to serve should their country require it of them. This is an extraordinary thing to do, and something that should be widely celebrated.
“I hope that businesses and employers will take this opportunity to thank Reservists who work for them, and to celebrate the contribution that they make to our Armed Forces, and our society as a whole.”
For more information on the Reserves:
- British Army: https://www.army.mod.uk/who-we-are/the-army-reserve/
- Royal Navy: https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/careers/royal-naval-reserves
- Royal Air Force: https://www.raf.mod.uk/recruitment/lifestyle-benefits/life-as-a-reserve
- Royal Marines: https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/careers/royal-marines/royal-marines-reserves