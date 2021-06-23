THE main road through Crumlin is partially blocked after a crash.
Traffic has begun to build around the scene.
Bus services are also affected.
The incident has occurred on the A467 near the junction with the B4521.
Stagecoach have tweeted that some of their services are experiencing delays as a result.
They said: "Due to the ongoing incident in Crumlin, we may experience some delays to our 5 and 52 services operating in this area.
"X15 services continue to divert between Newbridge and Hafodyrynys until the road clears.
"Thank you for your patience."
