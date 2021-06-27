ORIGINALLY a country mansion for the wealthy, Nevill Hall became a convalescent facility in the 1920s. Today it stands as a district general hospital managed by he Aneurin Bevan University Health Board treating thousands of patients each year. Take a look at our archive photographs of Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, over the years.

The kitchens at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny

The maternity unit at Nevill Hall hospital in 1991

Radiographers with new scanning equipment at Nevill Hall hospital

Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny

The Thomas the Tank food trolley visits young patients at Nevill Hall hospital in 1991

A new body scanner at Nevill Hall being viewed by Secretary of State for Wales, Nicholas Edwards, in 1987

Surgical staff at Nevill Hall

Nevill Hall, Abergavenny

A mobile scanning machine at Nevill Hall hospital in 1994