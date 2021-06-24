Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Bishton Road and Red House Lane, Newport, from July 8 to allow cleaning and relining of a sewer. The closure is expected to run on an incremental basis from July 8 to December 8, 2021. The closed length of road will not be re-opened to any traffic following the hours of daytime working. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and emergency access will be made quickly available with road plates. The work will affect (1) Bishton Road from outside Bwthyn y Berllan to the outside of The Old Hall for a distance of 245m and (2) from Red House Lane from its junction of Bishton Road for a distance of 455m to the Bishton Level Crossing. Alternative routes for the one will be Red House Lane, Wilcrick Lane, Magor Road and Waltwood Road. For two: Wilcrick Lane, Magor Road, Waltwood Road and Bishton Road.

* Newport city Council is temporarily ban traffic from using (a) East Dock Road, along the westbound carriageway from its junction of Usk Way to the entrance of the Blaina Wharf public house, and (b) the junction of East dock Road and Alicia Crescent fro 30 sq m. The alternative routes will be via Usk Way and East Dock Road. The restrictions are so a new drainage conntection can be installed. The order will run from July 1, 2021. It is anticipated the work will be completed between July 1 and 15 for A and between July 16 and 30 for B. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times as will access for residents and emergency vehicle access will be made quickly available.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Twyn Gwyn Road at its junctions with Ty-Llwyd and Quarry Cottages from June 21, 2021. It is anticipated the work to maintain a drainage channel will be completed by July 5, 2021. Emergency vehicles and residents access, along with pedestrian access, will not be maintained. An alternative route will be available via signed local roads.

* The Welsh Government has ordered a stopping up of the highway at Lliswerry Road, Newport, so that redevelopment of the former Seven Stiles public house and Ladyhill Daycare Centre, Aberthaw Road, Newport to provide 39 dwellings and associated work can be carried out. The length to be stopped up is an irregular shaped length of highway on the northern side of Lliswerry Road from the corner of Aberthaw Road, heading north-easterly, for a maximum length of 68 m and a maximum width of 7m.

* Newport City Council is to stop up the subway, associated ramps and steps from Devon Place to Queensway. The order was made on June 21, 2021.

* EVCL Downton Ltd, of Bristol Road, Moreton Valence, Gloucester, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep 60 vehicles and 90 trailers at Gwent Europark, Llandenvenny, Magor.

* CJCH Solicitors, Barry, are looking for anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of Doris Pearce (deceased), formerly of Cartref Porthkerry Care Homes, Salisbury Road, Barry, who died on April 26, 2020.

* Bridger and Co Solicitors, Builth Wells, are looking for anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of Barbara Joan Sheach (deceased), formerly of 10 Poppy Field Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, who died on February 2, 2020.

* The kin of Graham Young, formerly of Newport, who died on October 27, 2020, are requested to apply to BVD, PO Box 2119, Croydon, failing which the treasury solicitor make take steps to administer the estate.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, are looking for anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of John Malcolm Shrimpton (deceased), formerly of 6 Grove Place, Griffithstown, who died on March 20, 2021.