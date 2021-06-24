SUMMER is here (sort of) and this is National Picnic Week.

Gwent is full of fantastic places to go to with your picnic basket and family and we've been asking our readers where their favourite spots are.

The South Wales Argus team has chipped in with some ideas as well (well we all love a picnic so it certainly makes sense!)

Marion Mahoney: Little Switzerland is a lovely place and I like to take a cheese quiche as part of my picnic.

Sally Jones: The Wye Valley down by the river. I like crusty cheese baps. Olives and pickles. Strawberries with chilled wine. A nice big throw. Wet wipes and a spare carrier bag for the rubbish!

Franklin Gill: Biblings Bridge, near Monmouth. It is spectacular. Nature at its best. No traffic, it’s just beautiful.

Gareth Dupre: We went up to the newly-opened Cwmcarn Scenic Drive. The plentiful picnic areas around the drive all have loads of tables (each has space for a disposable barbecue) and breathtaking views. I'd say it's perfects for couples or older families who drive and want a lovely quiet afternoon picnic/BBQ. But Tredegar House grounds still rules for a standard non-barbecue rug picnic, post-picnic walk, open space for footy/cricket... and you can walk the dog. Two winners right on the doorstep.

Sarah Biggs: Ours is Tredegar House it has plenty of space for my children to run around and explore!

And the Argus team chose:

Pontypool Park up by the Folly or the shell grotto - pleasant on a nice day.

A fascinating sky over the Folly Tower at Pontypool, by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Fatma Richards

Tintern Old Station - ideal for a lovely relaxing picnic, followed by a walk along the river and even better is the mini train is running.

A gate at Tintern Old Station. Picture: Catherine Mayo, from Caldicot

Top of the Blorenge over looking Abergavenny - you can sit on the edge of the hill taking in the view as you munch your sandwiches. And if you are lucky you may get to watch the paragliders enjoying the thermals.

Views: From The Blorenge looking towards Abergavenny. Picture: Natasha Emma, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club

Usk Island play park and field, by the River Usk, just north of the town.

Other choices include Cwmtillery Lakes, Fourteen Locks, Newport Wetlands, Cwmbran Boating Lake, Llandegveth Reservoir, Wentwood Forest, Goytre Wharf, Sugar Loaf, Caerleon Amphitheatre, Keeper's Pond, the sea wall at Goldcliff.

Caerleon Amphitheatre. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Roger Fuller

Goytre Wharf. Picture: Visit Monmouthshire

The list is long, most of them are free although you may have to pay to park in some of the nearby car parks, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So, pack up your basket, grab your picnic blanket and get out and enjoy the beautiful countryside around the area. It is summer, after all.