A GOLDFISH has been rescued by the RSPCA after becoming stuck seven feet down a well in Newport.

The pet fish was lucky to have been spotted as the property in Post Office Lane was vacant and was being sold at auction when a member of the public viewing the property happened to lift the well cover which had plastic garden furniture on top of it and saw one solitary goldfish inside.

They contacted the RSPCA for help and Inspector Claire Davey attended on Friday, May 28.

She said: “We were given permission by the landowner and the estate agents to collect the fish but we have no idea how this little fella got there. It’s a complete mystery.

“The well was 7ft deep and it was quite difficult to catch the little fish and bring him to safety due to the depth and poor visibility but finally I managed to reach him with my reach and rescue pole - after about 30 minutes.

“Who knows what could have happened to this fish if he had not been spotted. It is unlikely that the fish would have survived for long there. I scooped him out and took him to the safety of a tank where he will be looked after until we can find him a lovely new home.”

The RSPCA have issued the following tips to help care for your goldfish:

● Make sure you know what space, depth and surface area of water is needed for the number and size of your fish and find out how to acclimatise your fish to their new home

● Goldfish can grow very large (around 20 cm long for fancy varieties and 30cm long for larger breeds) and are long-lived (up to around 30 years). It is recommended that young goldfish are kept in at least 60 litres of water per fish, with adults needing more space

● Include plants to promote the growth of aquatic animals for extra food, provide shade and release oxygen in the water for the fish

● Find out which types of fish can live together

● New fish should be housed separately to your other fish for a short period of time so they don’t spread disease

● Get to know your goldfish to help spot signs of something being wrong with the aquarium or the fish being sick or injured

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit the website or call 0300 123 8181.