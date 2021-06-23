ARMED police were called to an incident in Newport yesterday.

Gwent Police were called to Winchester Close following concerns for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy.

As a precaution, firearms officers also attended at around 1.30pm.

The boy was arrested.

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Winchester Close at about 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 22, following concerns for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy.

"Specialist officers spoke to the boy and he was subsequently arrested.

"Firearms officers attended as a precaution."