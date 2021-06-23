ARMED police were called to an incident in Newport yesterday.
Gwent Police were called to Winchester Close following concerns for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy.
As a precaution, firearms officers also attended at around 1.30pm.
The boy was arrested.
READ MORE:
- Gwent man found dead by police after going missing in seaside town
- No part of Newport has Covid rate above 50, New Tredegar has highest in Gwent
- Closure on Severn Bridge after reports of police incident
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Winchester Close at about 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 22, following concerns for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy.
"Specialist officers spoke to the boy and he was subsequently arrested.
"Firearms officers attended as a precaution."
Comments are closed on this article.