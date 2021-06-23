A CAERPHILLY take-away has been nominated for a prestigious award.
Erhan’s Charcoal Grill on Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach has been announced as a semi-finalist for Best Turkish Restaurant in the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (TURTA).
Caerphilly MP Wayne David said: “I am delighted that Erhan’s Charcoal Grill has been long-listed for the prestigious British Kebab Awards, which highlights their contribution to the kebab industry in the UK.
“I wish the team many congratulations for their success and wish them good luck in the semi-finals.”
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in January.
TURTA is a movement in the hospitality sector. It recognises, promotes and celebrates the immense importance and popularity of the Turkish restaurant and takeaway industry in the UK. It is determined by the consumers.