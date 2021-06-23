FAR-RIGHT campaign group Britain First were spotted in Newport city centre last weekend.

Around 15 members of the controversial organisation were seen handing out leaflets across the city on Saturday, June 19.

Some reports party leader Paul Golding was among them, although pictures and video posted to the group's website do not show him.

According to event organisers, thousands of leaflets are said to have been handed out to shoppers and passers-by, with many spotted on the pavements following the group’s exit.

While leaflets were handed out in the city centre, a Britain First bus was also said to have been driving around Newport, playing what the party described as “patriotic British music”.

Though it is not known why Newport was chosen for these activities, the party has said that: “South Wales is a patriotic target region for Britain First and many more activities are planned from Newport to Tenby.”

The event was organised by Carl Burgess, the regional organiser, who told the party website: “I think we’re doing really well. We’ve had some good responses from when we’ve gone around the town centre.

“The activist numbers are growing, and anyone who’s in South Wales, please sign up to the website to sign up as an activist. You won’t regret it, we’re a good family, a good bunch of people, very down to earth.

“Join us – it’s a good day out. It’s a very good day out.”

On social media, the presence of Britain First in the city attracted some opposition, with one person Tweeting Gwent Police, to investigate. The Tweet read: “The far right ‘Britain First’ handing out leaflets and spreading their hatred in Newport city centre today. I would appeal to @TweetNewport and @gwentpolice to investigate asap.”