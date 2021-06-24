A THIEF who hogged all the bacon at the Co-op after he went on a shoplifting spree in Newport has been jailed.
Damien Victor Lynn, 45, pleaded guilty to stealing dozens of packets in the city between May 25 and June 3.
The defendant took £45 worth on May 25, £60 worth on May 29 and 23 packs on June 3 valued at £69.
He also admitted stealing Nescafe coffee worth £14 on May 30.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how Lynn, who has previous convictions for theft, “deliberately targeted the same premises within a space of a week”.
The defendant was jailed for five weeks and ordered to pay £188 in compensation.