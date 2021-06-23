A NEWPORT man appeared in court after being caught by police with nunchucks – a martial arts weapon – and a knuckleduster on the city’s Chepstow Road.
Craig Anthony Williams, 45, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, was sentenced to a community order and made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for two months.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon on November 23, 2020.
Williams also admitted possession of 31g of amphetamine, a class B drug, on the same date.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, the defendant was ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.