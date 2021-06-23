TWO drug dealing brothers from Newport trafficking high quality crack cocaine in the city have been locked up.

Levy Timmins, 27, of Ribble Square, Bettws, and Sante Timmins, 20, of White Avenue, Duffryn, were caught after Gwent Police raided their homes last year.

Cardiff Crown Court heard detectives investigating another case became aware they were part of a drugs telephone line supplying crack cocaine and cannabis in their hometown.

Rebecca Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “Levy and Sante Timmins were involved in large scale drugs supply and were selling high quality crack cocaine without adulterants.”

READ MORE: Man left with ear missing after attack by wheelchair user in Wetherspoons pub

She told of how officers uncovered selfies on social media on Sante Timmins’ iPhone of him showing off Rolex watches and designer clothes.

The pair pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between September and December 2020.

Levy Timmins

Levy Timmins, Miss Griffiths added, had committed these offences whilst he was being investigated for earlier drug trafficking offences.

He was arrested in May 2019 following a dramatic pursuit in the Duffryn area of Newport involving a police helicopter.

Levy Timmins was being chased while riding a bicycle after he was linked to a Citroen car stolen in a burglary in Pontypool.

Sante Timmins

The defendant had been spotted with the vehicle in the Asda supermarket car park.

He admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and handling stolen goods.

Miss Griffiths said nearly £5,000 of drugs was found at his home address when it was searched.

Scott Bowen, for Levy Timmins, said his client’s best mitigation was his guilty pleas.

The defendant had been on a “self-destructive path” at the time and was addicted to cannabis and crack cocaine.

“He’s had his life ruined by substances,” Mr Bowen added.

Ben Waters, representing Sante Timmins, said his primary role in the trafficking of crack cocaine was to advertise the drugs for sale on just one occasion.

He told the court: “He didn’t source any cocaine. He didn’t supply any cocaine.”

The defendant’s mother, he said, went to jail five years ago because her son wasn’t going to school.

Mr Waters added: “The defendant blamed himself for her going to prison.”

Sante Timmins started smoking cannabis and eventually became involved in the supply of drugs.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Levy Timmins: “You were selling crack cocaine that was of a high quality and there was a wide client base.”

Referring to Sante Timmins flaunting his expensive clothes, valued at nearly £6,000, and watches, he said: “You had a level of pride in what you were doing.”

Levy Timmins was jailed for three years.

Sante Timmins was sent to a young offender institution for two years and three months.