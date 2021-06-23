PLANS have moved forward for a £12.5 million 20MW (mega-watt) solar farm in the north of Caerphilly town centre, which could power around 6,000 homes.

The Cwm Ifor solar farm project will benefit from an additional £434,000 to prepare a planning application, public consultations and undertake financial modelling.

Although a final decision hasn’t been taken yet – this will happen in 2022 – it’s a big step forward for Caerphilly council in pursuing the project.

If approved the solar farm would have a life span of 35 years and would create 40 jobs in the area.

A report on the plans says it has the “potential to be the largest public authority owned solar farm in Wales”.

The report says the estimated CO2 savings is enough to power approximately 6,000 homes.

Due to the nature of the development, if the council decided to submit a planning application it would have to be considered by the Welsh Government,

The cabinet heard that the development isn’t yet a done deal and there are further decisions still required which will determine whether the project will go ahead.

The next steps for the project include preparing a planning application and confirming the final designs for the solar farm.

A public consultation will also take place to generate views from stakeholders. Engagement will take place with residents that “may experience some disruption during the construction phase of the project”.

Funding options will also be considered.

The report says: “The council will look to partners, community options, Development Bank of Wales, UK Government and any other funding streams to leverage in funding to help deliver this project.”