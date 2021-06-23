IF YOU'VE been struggling with bad hayfever symptoms in the last few weeks, a new map may reveal the reason why.

Sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes, or a runny nose, can all be symptoms of hayfever, which can flare up at any time.

It is normally more noticeable between March and September, and is made worse when conditions become warmer.

The Met Office has released a map showing the pollen hotspots, and forecasts when to expect the worst of your hayfever.

Hayfever - known formally as seasonal allergic rhinitis - is an allergy that is caused by pollen grains that have been released during the pollen season.

It can leave people with a wide range of symptoms, with the main ones sneezing, runny or blocked nose, itchy eyes, mouth and throat, headaches and loss of smell.

According to the NHS, there is currently no cure for hayfever and you cannot prevent it from happening, but you can ease the effects.

Normally, hay fever sufferers take antihistamines before the day ahead to help minimise the effects of their allergies.

But depending on how your body tolerates pollen, these can sometimes prove ineffective if not taken in time, or exposure is simply too strong.

The Met Office has produced a daily map showing where pollen levels are high.

Thankfully for those of us who have been suffering over the last few weeks, the pollen level looks set to fall in Wales this weekend.

The five-day pollen forecast for Wales:

Wednesday (today) - High

Thursday - High

Friday - Medium

Saturday - Medium

Sunday - Medium

The Met Office summary says: "Grass pollen now in peak season. Fungal spores at medium risk. Lots of weed pollen, mainly nettle."

The best tips for fighting hayfever symptoms are: