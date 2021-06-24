PLANS have been revealed to open a new Greggs store at a popular Newport shopping destination.

If approved, the site of the former Carphone Warehouse at Newport Retail Park in Spytty would be converted into the city’s newest branch of the bakery chain.

The site has remained empty since the electronics retailer closed their entire stable of stand alone stores in Wales.

However, earlier this year, planning approval was granted, changing the premises use from retail to a food and drink retail. What’s more, this application revealed that there was interest in the unit from “a retail bakery”.

This week, it has been revealed that Greggs has since submitted their own planning application for the site, in a bid to install outdoor seating and internal ventilation systems.

If approved, Greggs has exclusively revealed to the South Wales Argus that they are aiming to have the new outlet open “in the next few months” – subject to planning approval.

It is also believed that the store would create 12 new jobs.

The planning application was validated by Newport City Council earlier this week and a decision is currently pending.

What has Greggs said about the plans?

A spokesman for Greggs said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop at Newport Retail Park, which will open in the next few months.

“It will have our full range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and hand-made sandwiches available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Newport will bring 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The planning application can be viewed online here https://tinyurl.com/226zxzjd