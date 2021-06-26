Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Kay Bielski, of Cwmbran, has sent in this picture of Abbie, who has been part of the family for nine years. Abbie is a Staffy cross who came from a rescue centre. Kay's husband did a day of volunteer work at the rescue centre and Abbie came in that day.
Benji is a Congo African Grey parrot who was rescued by Kelly O'Brien, of Cwmbran. She said: "Benji needs lots of attention so the pandemic was perfect for him!"
Rachael Evans, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of her animal mad daughter Ffion with Fluffy, an Indian runner duck, who has been part of the family for 15 months.
Lisa Vokes, of Aberbargoed, shared this picture of Reggie, an English bulldog originally from Cardiff.
Kimberley Harris, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Yorkshire terrier Jaxx who joined the family as a small puppy just as covid-19 hit the UK. He's now 14 months old.
