NEWPORT-based Whitehead Building Services has returned to its roots with sponsorship of a local junior rugby team.

Whitehead Building Services, which has a long association with Newport, is sponsoring Whitehead RFC Under 11's for the season of 2021/2022.

The business designs, installs, tests, commissions, manages and maintains buildings across the UK.

It is also synonymous with the history of Newport's Whitehead Steel Works.

The works began life in 1903 when Mr Whitehead bought a Tredegar steel mill, establishing Whitehead Iron & Steel Co .

Local historian Jim Dyer wrote about his time working at Whitehead Iron and Steel Co: "The steelworks was very much like a large town situated on acres of land in Pillgwenlly. Not only did Whitehead Iron and Steel Co look after its employees well, it gave them a bonus every year, based on company profits which caused great pleasure for those who qualified for one.

The Pontypool Front Row: Graham Price, left; Bobby Windsor, centre; and Tony Faulkner. Picture from the cover of the book Images of Sport 'Pontypool Rugby Football Club'

"As a significant employer in the area they also formed a social club. The Courtybella Club, on the town centre side of Cardiff Road, and a large tract of land in Bassaleg for football, rugby and other sports.

"Many famous names have played rugby for Whiteheads, including Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner, of the noted Pontypool Front Row.”

Whitehead Steel Co became part of British Steel in 1967. However, the name Whitehead lived on when former Whitehead Steel Co apprentice and employee, Byron Faulkner, incorporated Whitehead Electrical in 1978. Byron later sold Whitehead Electrical to Evol (Wales) Ltd, in 2004.

Pictured in 2005, rugby legends Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner

The business now trades as Whitehead Building Services from its headquarters in Newport, with further offices in Bristol, Exeter and Redruth, employing some 250 employees.

Managing director Rhys Morton said: "We are delighted to be able to support Whitehead RFC under 11’s for next season. Supporting the communities in which we work is important to us. We are involved in many community engagement initiatives which offer opportunities to connect with Newport."

Richard Phillips, managing director of RPD Building Consultants, said: "We are delighted to once again support Whitehead RFC under 11’s. We have supported this group since their inception and it’s great to see other businesses joining in to support them. They are a team with lots of potential for the future, we wish them every success for the forthcoming season."

The former Whitehead Steelworks in Newport

Nick Moore, coach for Whitehead RFC's under 11’s next season, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Whitehead BS join us as our main sponsor taking the prime spot on the front of the jerseys.

"We have all been through a trying time during Covid-19 and the restrictions that it brought about. We, as a coaching and management group, are thrilled to have the team back together, outside and having fun. We are also keen to welcome new players.

"Having sponsors for our jersey helps us provide good quality items for the year ahead when we can all get back to normality. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all sponsors who have joined us, namely Whitehead BS, Richard Phillips Building Consultants RDP, LRJ Planning, Kymin Financial Planners, A1 Skips and Parade Design."

Whiteheads under-11s

If you are interested in getting involved with Under 11’s, contact Nick via e-mail on steelersjrfc@gmail.com

With more than 15 boys registered with the team, the majority have been playing since Under 6’s/Under 7’s. Most are local and it’s hoped they will stick with the club and play through all age ranges.