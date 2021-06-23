POLICE have confirmed that they have found the individual causing a spate of graffiti in Barry and Penarth.
Last month, South Wales Police issued an appeal for information on graffiti in Barry and Penarth with the tag 'SOSO'.
CCTV images of individuals wanted in connection with the graffiti - they were seen on camera using spray cans in Hoteln Road, Barry, during the evening of Thursday, May 13.
A 16-yr-old boy from Penarth has come forward, admitted the damage and apologised.
The Youth Offending Team is now considering the outcome.
This tag and others including 'BBS' and 'DESSO' have damaged a number of properties recently causing considerable expense for the Vale of Glamorgan Council.
The matter is now being considered by the Youth Offending Team.
South Wales Police said: "Graffiti is a real blight on our community and we are grateful for those who shared our appeal and contacted us with information."