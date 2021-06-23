A POLICE dog did a paw-some job tracking down suspects who have now been arrested.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of commercial burglaries across Penarth and Cardiff in a joint effort between police officers and police dog Hera.
South Wales Police were called to reports of a burglary in Tesco, Penarth Marina, at around 2am this morning (Wednesday, June 23). Hera helped officers track the suspects.
Two men from Grangetown aged 36 and 34 were arrested and remain in police custody.
The 36-year-old was also wanted in connection with 11 other burglaries in the Leckwith, Butetown and Cardiff Bay areas.
This follows an appeal for information last week and a plea to businesses to be vigilant.
Local Policing Inspector for Cardiff Bay and Penarth, Stuart McDean, said: “Being a victim of burglary, whether it’s your home, your business, or where you work is a traumatic experience.
"Therefore, preventing and detecting burglaries is a priority for South Wales Police
“While these arrests are significant, as always we ask business to make it clear that no cash is left on the premises overnight and if anyone is seen acting suspiciously please call police immediately.”
More crime prevention advice is available on South Wales Police's website.
