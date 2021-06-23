TRIBUTES have been paid from across Wales and beyond, after the news that David R Edwards, lead singer of Datblygu, passed away at the weekend.

Mr Edwards, 56, was widely recognised as a giant of modern Welsh music and culture.

As a poet, he embodied opposition to the establishment, while his music illustrated a determination to propel Welsh language culture and music into a new age during the 1980s.

Mr Edwards formed Datblygu while in school in 1982, and their most recent album - Cwm Gwagle - was released during the pandemic last summer.

Three of their most well-known records, Wyau (1988), Pyst (1990) and Libertino (1994) - are recognised as pinnacles of modern Welsh language rock music and culture.

Following the news of his passing, people from across Wales and beyond took to Twitter to pay their respects and tributes.

Floods of tributes to Dave @Datblygu as we learn of his sad passing this evening.



Datblygu means Develop/ment in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

& that is exactly what Dave & Pat have done for the music industry here in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. So many inspired by their tunes.



Diolch yn fawr am bopeth Dave a Nos Da. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7tAREvtMC2 — Minty’s Gig Guide 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MintysGigGuide) June 22, 2021

As someone who only has now learnt about David Edwards’ music and the band Datblygu, I can say I LOVE them!



I’m going to spend the rest of fhe day listening to his music at work! This is cool af 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gH0EugSHni — Harriet Protheroe - Soltani 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@hazza_ps) June 23, 2021

Don’t be put off listening to Datblygu because you can’t speak Welsh. Think of it like listening to Gainsbourg or Caetano Veloso. Truly great singers transcend language. But, if you are thinking of learning Welsh, understanding Dave’s lyrics is an amazing reason to learn. — david wrench (@davidwrench) June 22, 2021

Heart aching for all experiencing grief, sadness & shock at David R. Edwards passing.

His influence and the inspiration he gave has shaped Welsh music as we cherish & love it today and he will live on through this. Legendary doesn’t come close. Condolences to all that loved him. pic.twitter.com/1d3z3R0wRD — SPILLERS RECORDS (@spillersrecords) June 22, 2021

Newyddion hynod o drist. Chwaraeodd ran allweddol yn sefydlu y diwylliant rydym yn ei nabod a’i fwynhau heddiw.



Incredibly sad news - Wales has lost a cultural giant. https://t.co/KpSBNd4GJB — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) June 22, 2021

Thoughts tonight with the friends and family of Dave Edwards. Wales and the world have lost an important voice. As a non-native Welsh speaker his passionate, snarling delivery made me eager to learn the language. His lyrics communicated an unvarnished truth about the culture. pic.twitter.com/3QW7qrPSCy — Claire Vaughan she/her 〓〓 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎬 (@pixieglas) June 22, 2021

Mr Edwards withdrew from performing and releasing music during the late 1990s, as he began treatment for his mental health.

He began releasing music as Datblygu again, alongside his friend and musical ‘soul mate’ Patricia Morgan, in the early 2000s.

In his autobiography - Atgofion Hen Wanc - released in 2009, he shared his feelings about Aberteifi, the love he felt for his parents and his musical heroes Mark E. Smith, Captain Beefheart, Frank Sinatra and Ryan Davies.

It also featured his loathing of authority and the nature of his lifelong love/hate relationship with Wales, which fed so much of his creativity.

In a press release for Cwm Gwagle last year, he again re-iterated the unique nature of the band and his work, saying “Datblygu have only one thing in common with other Welsh bands and that is their shared use of the language, nothing else”.

A statement from record label PYST, read: “David was a loving, faithful, creative, kind, funny and wise individual whose loss to us all will be immense.

“Without David there would not have been any Ankst Records or Cool Cymru and without his friendship, talent and love over the decades life here in Wales would have been so much poorer and duller.

“His voice and his words will definitely live on and continue to astonish. Our debt to David is enormous and we thank him for sharing his life and talent with us.

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends as we deal with this heart-breaking news.”