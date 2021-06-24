IMPROVEMENT works will be taking place at Penarth seafront and Esplanade over the coming weeks.
The works on the area are expected to last 10 weeks, during which time improvments will be made to the existing zebra crossings and the addition of more pavement - at the front of Penarth Yacht Club as well.
A new, uncontrolled pedestrian crossing will also be added at the junction of Bridgeman Road and The Esplanade.
Back in February of this year, Cliff Hill road and Esplanade were closed daily from its junction with Marine Parade to junction Bridgeman Road to allow for resurfacing works as part of the new parking scheme along Cliff Hill.