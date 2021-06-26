DINOSAURS are set to wander South Wales again this summer when a park goes Jurassic.

Jurassic Encounter, an unmissable family-friendly event, is coming to Cardiff's Bute Park in August.

The city will play hose to a prehistoric playground, featuring more than 50 animatronic dinosaur scenes, including a fearsome 18-metre tall T-Rex that breathes and sways its tail as it hunts for prey.

You can also see an Iguanodon's furious battle against a Deinonychus, and a Pterosaur screeching as they soar through the trees.

The new event will allow guests to get up close and personal with some of the most fascinating beasts ever to roam the earth, with the promise of an encounter with a meticulously life-like dinosaur around every corner of the beautiful parkland trails.

For two weeks, the picturesque banks of the River Taff will become a watering hole for the majestic creatures, providing the perfect summer holiday treat.

As well as being a thrilling day out for guests young and old, Jurassic Encounter will make education a fun and hands-on experience through a host of interactive exhibits.

Children will be invited to become Palaeontologists for the day by climbing inside dinosaur eggs, digging up dinosaur bones in an excavation pit; dodging the spray of a Dilophosaurus and even riding on the backs of baby Triceratops.

Families will be invited to explore the picturesque parks, where creatures lurk around the woodlands, gardens, ponds and paths, ready to roar or lunge.

A thrilling Virtual Reality experience will also allow guests to explore the Prehistoric, Triassic and Cretaceous periods.

And for those who want to relax after walking the perilous path through the dinosaurs’ domain, a refreshment area will offer street food.

Naz Kabir, from Jurassic Encounter, says: “Dinosaurs have always captured the imagination of children and adults alike, and Jurassic Encounter will be a fantastic, interactive way to learn more about these fascinating creatures.

"We can’t wait to welcome our guests - and our Prehistoric visitors - to parks up and down the UK this year.”

The tour begins at Grovelands Park in London before moving to Cardiff Bute Park (21 Aug - 5 Sep), and then on to Glasgow and Birmingham.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices start at £11.50 and advanced booking is advised, although walk-ups will be admitted, subject to availability.

A special, early bird discount is available for one month, by entering the code EARLYBIRD20 at the checkout.