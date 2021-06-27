A PROJECT to save one of the last remaining pipe organs in a South Wales town has been launched.

All Saints’ Church, in Park Road, Barry, houses a large pipe organ which was built in 1915 and is one of the last playable pipe organs left in the town.

Despite a partial rebuild of the instrument in 2013, further work is needed.

The pipe organ is “gradually failing” with parts currently held together with draw pins and elastic bands, the sound quality is affected, and the electricals of the instrument are also in a “dreadful state”.

Benefice organist for Barry, James Bull, said: “We use the pipe organ for weddings, funerals, and services for the congregation.

“We’re very fortunate to have a great choir and we’d like to put the pipe organ into playable condition.

“This will preserve the instrument for future generations and allow people in Barry and beyond to enjoy its glorious sound.”

Although there are electric organs elsewhere, Mr Bull said you can ‘hear the difference’ and is passionate about restoring All Saints’ organ for the community and for future generations, enabling use for services, ceremonies, recitals and concerts.

The church needs to raise £120,000 for repairs which will ensure it is in working condition for at least another 45 years.

A subcommittee has been set-up to create an action plan to save the organ which includes applying for grants, appeals, sponsorship, and fundraisers.

The sponsorship scheme will allow people to make one-off donations in memory of an event, or a loved one. A couple, who were married at the church 65 years ago, will honour the date with this sponsorship.

There are plans for ‘safe’ fundraising events including quizzes and recitals, and a crowdfunding page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/all-saints-organ-appeal

“We’re doing everything we can for this worthwhile project,” added Mr Bull.

“We’re asking the community to support this – we’ve had interest from choirs and schools. We’d like to have events where children can learn about the pipe organ and how it works

“It’s a lot of money, but if the pipe organ goes under a new one would cost an absolute fortune.”

The repairs will allow congregations to enjoy music, and will mean the pipe organ could be used in monthly recitals and events – with the church able to seat 200 people.

“We need an organ that will fill the building,” said Mr Bull.

“Electric organs haven’t got the same body, or depth, or rich deep tone.

“We’re trying to save the organ for the community and the young people of Barry so all can enjoy its wonderful sound.”

Find out how you can support the restoration of this iconic instrument at www.beneficeofbarry.com