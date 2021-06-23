A MAN has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in South Wales on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to City Road, in Cardiff, following reports of a stabbing.

A man was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the victim's wounds were "non-life-threatening".

"Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances and identify those responsible," said a police spokeswoman. "The investigation continues.

"Witnesses to the incident or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2100220125."

Anyone with any information can report it via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, by sending South Wales Police a private message on Facebook or Twitter, by emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"Understandably there is shock and worry within the community when an incident such as this happens," said a South Wales Police spokeswoman

"Please be reassured that tackling knife crime is a priority for the force and we are seeing good results."

In the past 12 weeks, South Wales Police's Operation Sceptre Team, has arrested more than 80 people, seized almost 20 weapons, and carried out 188 stop searches in Cardiff.

"This covert team is out there on the streets making it uncomfortable for anyone who matches the profile of those involved in knife crime," said the police spokeswoman.

"Their work is complimented by our Organised Crime Unit, who target drug dealers across the city, and our Neighbourhood Teams who continue to be a visible and proactive presence in the community Families and communities can play their part in helping to tackle serious violence by taking responsibility for their children and young adults who are on the fringes of criminality or at risk of carrying a knife.

"Anyone with concerns can call 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency."