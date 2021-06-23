A BOMB disposal team was called to a house in Chepstow on Wednesday evening.
The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit attended a property on St Ann Street.
The team arrived at around 5.45pm, local residents reported, and then – after taking equipment into the house – left around 10 minutes later.
More details will be provided when we have them.
Gwent Police have been contacted for a comment.