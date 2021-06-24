A BIKE was stolen and a man assaulted last night - and an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

Gwent Police were called to Cross Keys last night in response.

The bike was found, and the suspect is in custody.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly officers said: "Officers attended the area of Cross Keys last night, in response to a reported theft of a push bike & assault.

"Quick actions - bike found & recovered from a river & suspect arrested.

"Suspect is now in custody & will be interviewed soon."