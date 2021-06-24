RESIDENTS in Cross Keys are demanding action to tackle anti-social behaviour - including drug use - after finding used heroin kits near their houses.

It comes after a resident spotted a needle in the lane behind Carlton Terrace, and then discovered other equipment used in drug taking.

The resident, who wished to not be named, said: “It was coincidence I walked along the lane. Lots of people use the lane to walk dogs and children also use it.

“I decided to remove the needle and then I saw the spoon amongst the vegetation with brown residue and a burnt underside.

READ MORE:

“I care very much about this beautiful place, and it seems to be a lot less safe a place to live in many ways.

"My anxiety about heroin is that it often results in an increased risk of crime, but there are also other issues.

“Authorities seem to just shrug their shoulders.”

Residents have also taken to social media to share their disgust at the find, as well as at a number of other incidents in the area in recent weeks and months, which have included drug use, thefts, damage to vehicles and other anti-social and criminal behaviour.

A petition has been set up by residents for something to be done, which can be signed here.