A MEMBER of a dinosaur 'troupe' which roamed Newport during lockdown to lift people's spirits , will next month take part in a fundraising challenge on the Severn Bridge
Anthony Lock took up the alter-ego of Stomp - donning an orange tyrannosaurus rex outfit - as part of Dino Saw during the past year with the intention of bringing smiles to the people of Newport.
Now, alongside Jake Walker, 17 - the winner of Good Morning Britain’s Million Minutes Loneliness Award - Mr Lock will walk back and forth across the Severn Bridge continuously over three days and two nights, to raise money for two veterans' charities, The Not Forgotten Association and Helping Homeless Veterans UK.
Mr Lock, a former serviceman himself, is the author of Broken By War, and it was after Mr Walker read this book that the pair got in touch.
READ MORE:
- Chepstow-Cornwall charity ride keeps friend's memory alive
- Map shows why you may be suffering bad hayfever in Wales
- Let's go for a picnic - where in Gwent would you choose?
"At the age of 15 he set out to raise money and awareness for veterans struggling after service - my story had inspired him to do so," said Mr Lock.
"I was one of the veterans struggling at the time. It’s been a humbling experience to inspire someone so young."
The Severn Bridge event will consist of a small team of walkers.
"All the people involved are inspirational and many like myself struggle with post traumatic stress disorder," said Mr Lock.
"The challenge will be demanding, but the team is very resilient," he said.
The walk will begin on Friday July 16.